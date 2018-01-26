Report It Recap: January 26, 2018

(WTNH) — This week’s Report It Recap can be summed up in one word: landscape. That’s what all your pictures show.

The most photographed part of the state, without a doubt, the Haddam area. People were going there to take pictures of the ice jam along the Connecticut River, especially with the swing bridge in the background. An incredible sight for sure.

For others, it was certainly a headache — causing flooding in some areas. You can see some of it in Chester surround a few homes and all of that water was frozen at one point.  The same situation has been going on in Kent as well.

Beautiful scenes in Milford, Bridgeport, West Haven and Mystic Cove. Teresa sending in a shot of sunset at the Thimble Islands.

This tractor trailer rollover was snagging traffic along I-84 in Southington and spilled grain all over the highway.

The Women’s March taking place in Hartford in solidarity with others across the country.

Finally, Lucian is ready to cheer on his favorite team in the upcoming Super Bowl. The same can be said for the picture of the gnome we received. I didn’t know they made hats that small.

Keep those pictures coming!

 

 

