School bus crashes into Meriden home

By Published:

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A school bus crashed into a Meriden home Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, a school bus crashed into a home on Maple Avenue in Meriden at 3 p.m Friday.

Fire officials say there were 11 students on the bus at the time of the crash and a student on the bus called the police. They say none of the students were injured.

Authorities say the bus driver suffered from injuries and was transported to Hartford Hospital. At this time, there is no word on driver’s condition.

Officials say the 11 students were turned over to either their parents or school officials.

No one was home at the time crash. However, fire officials say there is heavy damage to the front of the house and it is uninhabitable.

 

 

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s