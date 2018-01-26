Suspects identified in East Hartford convenience store shooting

Related Coverage East Hartford Police investigate after man shot at store

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police have identified two suspects in connection with a man shot inside a convenience store on Main Street last Thursday.

On December 18th, police were dispatched to the Krauzer’s convenience store, located at 468 Main Street, on a report of a fight around 1:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found an adult man suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim has since been released from the hospital.

Police have identified 26-year-old Carlton Depeyster, of New Britain, as well as 25-year-old Raven Brucelis, of East Hartford, as suspects in the shooting. Officers say Depeyster was the shooter in this incident, and there is a warrant out for his arrest on multiple charges. Burucelis has a warrant out for her arrest on assault and breach of peace charges.

Depeyster is considered armed and dangerous. If you have seen either Carlton Depeyster or Raven Brucelis, or if you have any information that could help officer locate them, you’re asked to call East Hartford police at 860-289-9134.