FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re looking for something great to do this Sunday, look no further than the Taste of Fairfield-Winterfest.

The Fairfield Magazine is holding the Taste of Fairfield-Winterfest this Sunday, Jan. 28 from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

Attendees will have a chance to enjoy dishes from more than two dozen restaurants. There will also be a music, standup comedy and more entertainment for guests.

The seasonal event will be held at the Brooklawn Country Club in the town of Fairfield.