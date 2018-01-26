Website will help match you with the perfect shelter dog

You go online to find your perfect love match, so why not do the same for a dog? A new website wants to help you do just that.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For Maryjane Cusack, her dog Bella is much more than a four legged friend.

“I have PTSD and when I get down, I really get way down,” she explained. “Sometimes you feel like you can’t come out of it.”

But she says Bella gives her a reason to get up in the morning.

“Just to have someone there to cuddle and hug and pet, that’s what I needed,” Cusack said.

The pair were introduced through How I Met My Dog.

“How I Met My Dog is a new web service that custom matches adopters with the right rescue dog or dogs that need to be re-homed by private families,” explained co-founder Jodi Andersen.

Adopters fill out a 56 question survey, asking about their home and life.

“We liken ourselves to an eHarmony in that we think we go deeper,” Andersen explained. “Our survey asks questions about lifestyle and behavior of both the person and the dog and that’s how we make our custom match because we think it’s important that it’s long term.”

Andersen says there’s a great need for dog adoption.

“Every year there’s four million dogs surrendered to shelters in this country and only half of them are getting new homes,” she explained.

For Bella and Cusack, it was love at first site.

“She’s the best dog ever that I ever had,” Cusack said.

A perfect match. To learn more visit HowIMetMyDog.com.

