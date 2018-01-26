Yale holds “White-Out” for former player Mandi Schwartz

By Published: Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s been almost 7 years since former Yale hockey player Mandi Schwartz passed away, but her spirit remains strong over at Yale.

On Friday night, Yale held a “white-out” at Ingalls Rink for Mandi, sold hats and t-shirts, and had a raffle with some pretty cool items. Handsome Dan even stopped by to say hello.

Related: Yale students hope to save lives with marrow registry drive

Lots of fans came out to support Schwartz and the Yale hockey team who hosted Harvard tonight.

As for the game, Yale beat Harvard, 3-2.

Related: Bone marrow registration drive to be held on Yale campus

 

 

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s