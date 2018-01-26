Yale holds “White-Out” for former player Mandi Schwartz

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s been almost 7 years since former Yale hockey player Mandi Schwartz passed away, but her spirit remains strong over at Yale.

On Friday night, Yale held a “white-out” at Ingalls Rink for Mandi, sold hats and t-shirts, and had a raffle with some pretty cool items. Handsome Dan even stopped by to say hello.

Lots of fans came out to support Schwartz and the Yale hockey team who hosted Harvard tonight.

As for the game, Yale beat Harvard, 3-2.

