Officials respond to car fire in Westport

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Just before 10 P.M. on Friday night Westport Firefighters were dispatched to a vehicle fire on I-95 Southbound between exits 18 and 17.

Officials on scene reported one vehicle in the breakdown lane with fire in the engine and passenger compartments of the vehicle.

The two occupants of the vehicle had safely evacuated the and were awaiting the fire department to arrive.

CT State Police were on scene to assist with traffic control. The last Fire department unit cleared at 10:39 P.M.