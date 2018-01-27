Charity run set in memory of officer killed on duty

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An annual road race in honor of a Connecticut police officer killed in the line of duty in 1999 is set for this weekend.

The Officer Brian A. Aselton Memorial Snow Dash will be held Sunday in East Hartford. The 5K race benefits a college scholarship fund in Aselton’s name and the East Hartford Police Department Quality of Life Program.

Trophies will be awarded to the winners of the many different divisions.

Aselton was an East Hartford officer who was shot in the head by a robbery suspect while responding to a noise complaint on Jan. 23, 1999. He was 26 years old. The suspect, Alex Sostre, was convicted of capital felony and sentenced to life in prison.

Registration will be available on race day. The fee is $25.