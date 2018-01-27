Drunk driving woman injures West Haven Police Officer

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A New London woman is accused of crashing into the rear of a police cruiser, injuring an officer in West Haven. The incident happened at around 7 p.m. Friday on Derby Avenue.

West Haven police were performing a motor vehicle stop on Derby Avenue when the car, driven by 39-year-old Deonna White, smashed into the rear of the police cruiser. The impact pushed the cruiser into an officer, who was standing along the passenger side of his patrol vehicle at the time.

Police said the officer jumped to avoid further injuries.

White was charged with Operating while Intoxicated, and Failure to Stay in Established Lane.

The officer suffered only minor injuries, according to police.