Drunk driving woman injures West Haven Police Officer

By and Published: Updated:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A New London woman is accused of crashing into the rear of a police cruiser, injuring an officer in West Haven. The incident happened at around 7 p.m. Friday on Derby Avenue.

West Haven police were performing a motor vehicle stop on Derby Avenue when the car, driven by 39-year-old Deonna White, smashed into the rear of the police cruiser. The impact pushed the cruiser into an officer, who was standing along the passenger side of his patrol vehicle at the time.

Police said the officer jumped to avoid further injuries.

White was charged with Operating while Intoxicated, and Failure to Stay in Established Lane.

The officer suffered only minor injuries, according to police.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s