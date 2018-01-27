Flu clinics held across Connecticut

(WTNH)–As the flu continues to intensify nationwide, flu shot clinics were held across Connecticut on Saturday. The Connecticut Department of Public Health teamed up with local health departments to provide free or low-cost vaccinations.

The flu vaccines were available at 14 locations on Saturday.

State officials said flu activity remains high and widespread in Connecticut. They’re urging all residents over the age of six months to get a flu shot.

“I would say get vaccinated, get your entire family vaccinated and institute an entire program where you and your family wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands.”

Officials said peak flu season may still be several weeks away.

As of Friday, more than 800 patients have been hospitalized with the flu in Connecticut.

There have been 32 flu-related deaths so far.

