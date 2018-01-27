How to make sure you keep your New Year’s resolutions

(WTNH)–Sticking with your goals isn’t hard if you have a plan in order to achieve them. As we come into the last week in January, many people are way off track on their New Year Goals. That’s likely because the goals were too idealistic and how to achieve them were unclear.

Simple is often best – and most achievable. The three following tips can help improve overall health. They can also help us decide what’s best:

Sleep Deprivation. It’s hard to meet goals when you’re sleep deprived.

Sugar Consumption. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent figures find Americans consume, on average, consume 19.5 teaspoons of added sugar every day. This rising consumption is dangerous because sugar spikes blood glucose, and that leads to obesity, diabetes and other chronic diseases.

Eating Breakfast. Studies that show breakfast skippers eat more fat and less of other nutrients like vitamin D, calcium, potassium and dietary fiber. Add that to the existing research that says skipping breakfast contributes to fatigue, inability to focus, poor performance at school or work, less resistance and it’s easy to see why breakfast is so critical.

 

