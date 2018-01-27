How to speak to your children about sexual abuse

(WTNH)–With vivid details of sexual abuse and harassment filling the news, it’s important for parents to address the topic with their sons and daughters. The current climate has made it clear that “no means no” is just the beginning of an ongoing conversation. Dr. Alamar can share tips on the different conversations parents can have with with sons and daughters about sexual assault.

Dr. Amy Amalar joined Good Morning Connecticut on Saturday to talk about how to explain these incidences to out children.

How old should your children be when you have a conversation about sexual assault?

How can a parent explain that sex is different from sexual assault?

Watch the video above for answers to these questions, and much more.