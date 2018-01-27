Man wanted in connection with Waterbury shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–A man is wanted for a shooting that happened on Cherry Street in Waterbury last week.

Police are searching for 39-year-old Raul Delgado.

He is described as 5’5,” 115 pounds, and was last seen wearing a navy blue puffy vest, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a baseball hat turned to the rear. Delgado may be operating a tan 2007 Nissan Murano with license plate AM18179.

Police said Raul may be in possession of a handgun used in the crime.

If you have any information, please contact the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau 203-574-6941, or Crime Stoppers 203-755-1234.