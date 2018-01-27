Man wanted in connection with Waterbury shooting

By Published: Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–A man is wanted for a shooting that happened on Cherry Street in Waterbury last week.

Police are searching for 39-year-old Raul Delgado.

raul delgado 2 Man wanted in connection with Waterbury shooting
Photo: Waterbury Police.

He is described as 5’5,” 115 pounds, and was last seen wearing a navy blue puffy vest, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a baseball hat turned to the rear. Delgado may be operating a tan 2007 Nissan Murano with license plate AM18179.

Police said Raul may be in possession of a handgun used in the crime.

If you have any information, please contact the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau 203-574-6941, or Crime Stoppers 203-755-1234.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s