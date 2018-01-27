More free, low-cost flu shot clinics added in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Free and low-cost flu shot clinics are being held across Connecticut.

The vaccine is being made available at 14 locations on Saturday. A schedule can be found on the state Department of Public Health‘s website.

State officials say flu activity remains high and widespread in Connecticut. They’re urging all residents over the age of six months to get a flu shot. Commissioner Raul Pino says the peak flu season may still be several weeks away.

As of Friday, 824 patients have been hospitalized with confirmed cases of flu this season. Thirty-two deaths have been attributed to the flu so far. Of those, 28 were patients over age 65, two were 50-to-64 years old and one was between the ages of 5 and 17.

More locations for flu shot clinics have been added recently.