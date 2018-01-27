New Britain woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car

By Published: Updated:
(FILE- WTNH)

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)–A 61-year-old New Britain woman sustained serious, life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car on Friday night. The crash happened around 9:04 p.m., near 460 Burritt Street, according to police.

The driver of the car, a 46-year-old man from New Britain, was not hurt in the crash, and is cooperating with the investigation. Police said no charges have been filed at this time.

The New Britain Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau responded to process the scene and continue the investigation. The area has since been reopened to traffic.

This investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with additional information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Sergeant Steven King at (860) 826-3071.

