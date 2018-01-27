New Haven Police investigating a woman found dead outdoors

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is investigating a female who was found dead outdoors, early Saturday morning.

A resident located a female who was unresponsive near 285 Quinnipiac Avenue at 7:44 A.M on Saturday morning. The New Haven Fire Department pronounced the female deceased.

Investigative Services Detectives and Bureau of Identification personnel responded to the scene.

This is currently being investigated.

Officials say the female hasn’t been identified and the cause of death is unknown.

Stay tuned with News 8 for updates.