Shots fired into a Bristol home

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – At approximately 9:55 P.M. on Friday several officers responded to a residence on Pleasant View Avenue on a complaint of shots fired.

Investigation showed that several rounds were fired into the front of the residence however no one was struck.

A small blue-colored car with Massachusetts plates that fled the scene was described as the suspect vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation by both the Patrol and Criminal Investigations Divisions.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Bristol Police at 860-584-3011.