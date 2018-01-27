Shots fired into a Bristol home

By Published: Updated:
- FILE - Bristol Police Cruiser (WTNH)

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – At approximately 9:55 P.M. on Friday several officers responded to a residence on Pleasant View Avenue on a complaint of shots fired.

Investigation showed that several rounds were fired into the front of the residence however no one was struck.

A small blue-colored car with Massachusetts plates that fled the scene was described as the suspect vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation by both the Patrol and Criminal Investigations Divisions.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Bristol Police at 860-584-3011.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s