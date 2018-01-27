Speeding stop leads to criminal impersonation arrest in Ledyard

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH)–A New York man is facing several charges, including criminal impersonation, after police caught him speeding in Ledyard.

Police pulled over 31-year-old Eric Parker of West Hampton Beach, NY, on Indiantown Road in Ledyard. Police said Parker then gave them his brother’s driver’s license because he does not have one.

An investigation revealed Parker had an extraditable affidavit for violation of probation in New York.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Ledyard Police Department. He will appear in court on Monday.