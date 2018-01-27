Two arrested in East Haven after Killingworth bank robbery

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Two suspects were arrested in East Haven after a bank robbery in Killingworth.

State police said troopers from Troop F in Westbrook responded to TD Bank on Route 81 in Killingworth after reports of the bank robbery. There were no reported injuries there.

Two suspects were located and arrested on Frontage Street in East Haven, according to police. Branford police and East Haven police assisted in pursuit of the suspects.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Police did not release any further information at this time.

