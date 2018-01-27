Women’s group home closing due to financial woes

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A residential care facility for young mothers and infants in Connecticut will close this month due to financial woes.

Board Member Marek Kukulka tells The Hartford Courant that St. Agnes Home in West Hartford will close on Jan. 31 because it has run out of money. The group home opened in 1914.

Kukulka says the financial problems are due to a lack of referrals from the Department of Children and Families.

DCF spokesman Gary Kleeblatt says the department believes children should live with family members instead of a group setting, whenever possible. Kleeblatt says the use of such group homes has dropped by two-thirds under Gov. Dannel Malloy’s administration.

Kukulka says staff is working with state officials to find placements for the five or six women who live at the home.

