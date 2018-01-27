Women’s group home closing due to financial woes

By Published:

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A residential care facility for young mothers and infants in Connecticut will close this month due to financial woes.

Board Member Marek Kukulka tells The Hartford Courant that St. Agnes Home in West Hartford will close on Jan. 31 because it has run out of money. The group home opened in 1914.

Kukulka says the financial problems are due to a lack of referrals from the Department of Children and Families.

DCF spokesman Gary Kleeblatt says the department believes children should live with family members instead of a group setting, whenever possible. Kleeblatt says the use of such group homes has dropped by two-thirds under Gov. Dannel Malloy’s administration.

Kukulka says staff is working with state officials to find placements for the five or six women who live at the home.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s