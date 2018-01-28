27 people displaced following New Haven fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — 27 people have been displaced after a fire in New Haven on Sunday morning.

Officials say they received a call regarding a fire at 566 Howard Avenue around 9:40 a.m.

The New Haven Fire Department responded and extinguished the blaze around 10:20 a.m.

Authorities say everyone who was in the building was evacuated and that no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

The American Red Cross is currently on the scene assisting those displaced.

