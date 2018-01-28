Capitol Report: Bumgardner joins Dems, switches parties

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — In 2014, Aundre Bumgardner was a 20-year-old rising star in the Republican Party.

Groton voters elected him to the state house.

However, two years later, he lost his seat to Democrat Joe de la Cruz.

Now, Bumgardner is pulling a switch-a-roo, as he has gone Democrat.

That’s not all. Bumgardner is now the campaign treasurer for de la Cruz.

The panel discusses why the change of party and whether or not other Republicans share Bumgardner’s viewpoint on President Trump or if he’s an outlier.