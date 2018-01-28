Capitol Report: Connecticut lawmakers propose gas tax hike

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It will be an interesting start to the legislation session on Feb. 7th.
One proposal being discussed to help with transportation funding is a four cent hike to Connecticut’s already high gas tax.
News 8’s Chief Political Correspondent Mark Davis stopped by Capitol Report to discuss whether or not this is a quick fix to the state’s transportation funding problems.
