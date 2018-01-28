Capitol Report: Whalers plates and Councilman Spain is on dog duty

(WTNH) — We’ve discussed it here before, and now, here they are.
The official Hartford Whalers Connecticut license plates have arrived 20 years after the team’s departure!
You can get a plate and support the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.
Related Content: Connecticut DMV unveils new Hartford Whalers license plate
Plates cost $45 each with the money going toward a new infusion and dialysis center.
Also, Councilman Pete Spain from Bridgeport’s Black Rock neighborhood is doing his part to keep the city clean.
Watch the video above for more.