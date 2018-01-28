Capitol Report: Women look to make political waves in 2018, Trump calls out Harp

Related Coverage Mayor Harp boycotts Trump speech due to immigration policies

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Women in Connecticut are looking to make waves in politics in 2018.

If the recent Women’s March in Hartford is any indication, there is still tons of “anti-Trump” energy, and the push is on to get progressive women elected to state office.

Also, New Haven Mayor Toni Harp is facing public criticism from President Trump.

During the U.S. Conference of Mayors last week, Mayor Harp “boycotted” a session after the Justice Department threatened subpoenas against 23 sanctuary cities and states.

While New Haven was not on that list, Mayor Harp chose to skip out on the event.

