Connecticut gets $1.6 million bonus for food stamp signups

By Published:
(Image: Big Stock Photo)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut is receiving a $1.6 million performance bonus from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says Connecticut is being rewarded for enrolling a large number of eligible households in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program or SNAP.

Under federal rules, the bonus will be reinvested in the SNAP program, including improvements in administration and distribution, technology, fraud prevention or other eligible activities.

Department of Social Services Commissioner Roderick Bremby credits his agency, SNAP outreach contractors and other partners for getting the word out about food assistance and helping to enroll households.

He says the state program had been virtually “dead last in quality metrics,” but has become a leader in the northeast region and the nation.

