Firefighters battle blaze at Willimantic waste paper company; people in area urged to stay inside

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire broke out in Willimantic on Sunday morning.

Officials say the blaze began at 1590 West Main Street.

According to officials in Willimantic, a number of fire departments are responding to the scene.

Authorities have not said if there have been any injuries.

The Willimantic Police Department is urging people in the area to stay inside.

Witnesses tell News 8 that fire is believed to be at the Willimantic Waste Paper Co., Inc. and that the street has been shut down.

Officials say the building where the fire began had construction waste and old wood inside of it.

The roof of the main building has collapsed.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) says they have crews on scene to monitor air quality and check on the nearby Willimantic River for possible contaminants.

There has been no word on the cause of the fire.

The whole town of Willimantic is Smokey. pic.twitter.com/h8SyoWuSiD — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) January 28, 2018

