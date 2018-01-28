Pastor quits after police make arrest inside her church

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut church pastor has left her job days after confronting police who arrested a domestic violence suspect inside her church.

The New Haven Register reports (http://bit.ly/2EgFVzc) that Rev. Care Goodstal Spinks resigned her post Thursday at East Haven’s First Congregational Church.

Related Content: PD: Protective order issued against East Haven man accused of assaulting mother

Spinks had confronted East Haven officers Tuesday, telling them they had no right arrest 34-year-old Ryan Champlin inside the church and demanding they release him into her custody.

Police say Champlin had fled to the church after hitting his 59-year-old mother in the head with a cordless phone. He was charged with assault and remains in custody in lieu of $25,000 bond.

Related Content: PD: Man arrested after attacking mom, hiding in church

Church leaders confirmed in a letter to the congregation that Spinks is no longer employed by the church and thanked police for their “calm and swift actions.”