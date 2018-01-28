Quinnipiac University to announce new president on Monday

Related Coverage Quinnipiac University President announces retirement

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The next president of Quinnipiac University will be announced on Monday.

John Lahey has been the president of the university for the past 31 years.

Lahey is set to retire in June.

The chairman of the board of trustees will introduce the new president at 3:00 p.m. at the Mount Carmel Auditorium in the Center for Communications and Engineering.

The search process for a new university president has been going on for several months.