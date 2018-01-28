Quinnipiac University to announce new president on Monday

WTNH.com staff Published:
(WTNH / Tina Detelj)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The next president of Quinnipiac University will be announced on Monday.

John Lahey has been the president of the university for the past 31 years.

Lahey is set to retire in June.

Related Content: Quinnipiac University President announces retirement

The chairman of the board of trustees will introduce the new president at 3:00 p.m. at the Mount Carmel Auditorium in the Center for Communications and Engineering.

The search process for a new university president has been going on for several months.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s