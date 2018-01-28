Two Massachusetts men arrested, attempted murder in Bristol home

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bristol Police Department have arrested Juan E. Ocasio and Gage M. Sherman, both 20 years old and residents of the State of Massachusetts.

The two suspects were charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder and Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder.

Both suspects are being held on $500,000 bond to appear in Bristol Superior Court.

These arrests are in relation to a case in which several gun shots were fired into an occupied residence.

The case is ongoing and is under investigation.