PD: Wrong-way driver arrested in Cheshire

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) – An alleged wrong-way driver is facing multiple charges early Sunday morning.

According to Connecticut State Police, at approximately 4:23 a.m., State Troopers responded to a call regarding vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate-691 in the eastbound lanes.

Troopers located the vehicle on I-84 Eastbound in the area of Exit 27 in Cheshire.

Once the vehicle was stopped, officials say they determined that the operator of the vehicle, 19-year-old Carla Arza, was under the influence of alcohol.

Arza was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs and wrong-way driving.

Arza was later released on a $1,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 13th.