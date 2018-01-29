2 suspects wanted for alleged credit card fraud in Cromwell

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut State Police are looking for the two suspects who tried to use a stolen credit card at three locations in Cromwell on Tuesday.

The Washington Resident State Trooper’s Office says they are looking to identify the two people who fraudulently used a credit card at Walgreens, Walmart and Chicago Sam’s Sports Bar and Grill on January 23rd.

According to police, the credit card belonged to a resident of Washington, Connecticut, who noticed suspicious activity on their credit card statement.

On Monday, troopers released surveillance photos of the suspects.

Anyone with information on the identities of the suspects or who may have information is urged to contact troopers at (860) 626-7900 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637.

