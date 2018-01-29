Police identify victim in Killingworth house fire

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials have released the identity of a man that died in a fire on Bridle Path Trail Thursday night.

Police identified the victim as 90-year-old Robert Hood, of Killingworth. By the time firefighters arrived to battle the blaze at 9:45 p.m. Thursday, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Original Story: Man dies in Killingworth house fire

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters located the body of Hood inside of the home.

Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) Detectives are assisting the Killingworth Fire Marshal with the investigation. It is unclear what may have caused the fire.