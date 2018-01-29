Brett LeQuire closing in on scoring mark at North Branford High

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)

Early in his freshman season Brett LeQuire’s dad told me to keep an eye out for his son. He was right!

The North Branford senior has been a contributor since the 9th grade and is closing in on the schools all-time scoring record.

LeQuire is around 200 points shy of become the schools scoring king and with at least 9 games left, between regular season and post-season, LeQuire has a good shot to set the mark.

His head coach Dave Parness says he’s more than just a scorer though.

Check it out!