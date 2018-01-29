Crew 52 committed to spreading “Minnesota Nice”

Jerod Smalley

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Nexstar) – The Patriots and Eagles flew to Minnesota to clash in the Super Bowl, but they are far outnumbered by a far different team already in Minneapolis.

They’re called “Crew 52.”

The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee created its own squad to help spread “Minnesota Nice” as the locals call it.  Ten thousand volunteers are dispersed throughout the city, especially around the Super Bowl Live area near Nicollet Mall. Simply put, they’re in place to help.

Volunteers were required to apply to the committee, and volunteers came from far beyond the state borders. Several countries, including Canada and England, are represented among the volunteers. They’ve gone through training sessions and each volunteer received at least eight pieces of a uniform they’ll wear each day. They proudly feature the purple and light blue color scheme which make up the Super Bowl campaign.

The volunteers are in-place to answer basic questions, provide directions and help fans take family photos.

The city expects more than 1 million visitors during Super Bowl week. You can watch the big game on NBC, Sunday, Feb. 4.

