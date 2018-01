Related Coverage Electronic tolls to be proposed, Republicans say not needed

(WTNH) — Gas prices are going up across the country.

Both the Connecticut and national averages are up four cents in the past week.

Right now, the national average is $2.58. The average in Connecticut is $2.72.

Related Content: Electronic tolls to be proposed, Republicans say not needed

AAA says this is due to crude oil prices being up about 65 cents a barrel. Consumer demand is also up while inventory is down.

Gas is 30 cents per gallon more expensive than it was at this time last year.