HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)

Could be a really special season for the Hamden Hall boys’ basketball team.

First year head coach Sean Doherty has his team playing really well right now. The Hornets beat rival Hopkins on Monday, 83-43.

Christian Adams led Hamden Hall with 19 points. Byron Breland III added 16 ad Andrew Rice had 14..

