Keep your New Year's resolution on track

By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

(ABC News) — Hitting the gym and eating healthier were the plans of so many going into 2018.

However, we’re one month in, and if you’re like most Americans, your plans have likely gone awry. Some informal surveys suggest that four in five who make resolutions fall off the wagon by the time February rolls around.

While this figure may or may not be true, there are things you can do to make sure your best intention still pay off.

First, if you set your sights a little too high, it’s time to re-calibrate. Starting over smaller the second time around may make for resolutions you can keep.

Next, talk to others about your goals. Support from family and friends can go a long way.

Finally, when you do mess up, forgive yourself! It’s an opportunity to renew your efforts and continue toward your goal.

