Lawmakers to discuss electronic tolls

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:

(WTNH) — State lawmakers are holding a press conference to discuss the idea of electronic tolls Monday morning.

House Chair of the Transportation Committee, Rep. Tony Guerrera and Chief Transportation Financial Officer for House Democrats, Rep. Chris Perone will be holding a press conference to discuss whether to implement electronic tolls in the state.

The idea of electronic tolls is being hailed by some as a possible solution to the state budget crisis. However, others are firm in their opposition that lawmakers need to find another way.

The press conference will be held at 10 a.m. Monday morning in Hartford.

 

