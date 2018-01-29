Mom of passenger in deadly crash with boxer speaks out

*WARNING: This story contains elements that some viewers may find disturbing*

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For the first time since a deadly car wreck took the life of local boxing champ Luis Rosa Jr., we’re learning the identity of the surviving passenger in the car with the boxer.

Tanika McCotter confirmed to News 8 her 24-year-old son, Aaron McCotter, was in the car. “This is tough watching my son lie there like that because he’s so full of life,” McCotter said as she fought back tears. “He’s definitely a miracle.”

McCotter rushed back to Connecticut from North Carolina and left her son’s hospital bedside just briefly to speak to News 8’s Mario Boone.

Related Content: New Haven boxer laid to rest

“I haven’t left this hospital in 15 days,” she said. “Literally, I’ve been inside this hospital since I got here.”

She described the severity of Aaron’s injuries. “His face was fractured here above his teeth. Broken jaw, a liver bleed, kidney bleed. And he has two surgeries on his pancreas.”

In fact, Aaron has undergone at least five surgeries.

Aaron is well known across New Haven for his artistic creativity. The sneaker designer was soon to launch his own clothing label.

“This is like a major setback for him,” his mother said.

Original Story: New Haven boxer Luis Rosa Jr. passes away in crash involving wrong way driver

Now, he’s on a ventilator with loss of hearing in his left ear and both legs broken. “He has to learn how to walk all over again,” she said.

West Haven police won’t confirm Aaron was in Rosa Jr.’s car nor will they confirm a cause of the crash, citing the ongoing investigation. Aaron hasn’t been much help to investigators either.

“He doesn’t have any memory at all of the accident,” Tanika McCotter said.

Tanika knows better than most regarding the pain of losing a child because she’s already had to bury a 13-year-old daughter. Maybe that’s why she’s willing to fight so hard to see Aaron recover.

“I’ll be here until my son walks out here, that’s for sure,” she stated.