New Britain Mayor has a big announcement

(WTNH) — New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart is planning to use Facebook Live to make a big announcement Monday morning.

Sunday morning, Stewart published a post on her Facebook telling followers to “Tune in” at 11 a.m. Monday morning.

According to the Hartford Courant (http://cour.at/2DXeiNV), there are rumors that Stewart could be making a play for governor.

Last November, Stewart was re-elected as mayor after defeating Democrat Merrill Gay.

There are more than two dozen candidates that are running for or considering running for governor.