New Haven Chamber of Commerce announces new president

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Chamber of Commerce has a brand new president.

Garrett Sheehan has been named the new head of the New Haven chamber.

Sheehan has worked with a number of local companies and was most recently Community Relations & Economic Development Specialist at Eversource.

Sheehan succeeds Anthony Rescigno who led the organization for more than 17 years.

Sheehan starts his new position on March 1st.