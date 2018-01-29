New Haven Police identify woman found murdered outside apartment

- FILE - New Haven Police Cruiser (WTNH)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating the murder of a New Haven woman after she was found dead outside of her apartment on Saturday morning.

Police say at around 7:45 a.m., officers responded to 285 Quinnipiac Avenue to meet EMS personnel who had been called to an unresponsive person. It was discovered that the unresponsive person was actually deceased.

Detectives later identified the victim as 48-year-old Carmen Perez. According to police, there were evident signs of trauma.

There is no word on the cause of death at this time but an autopsy will be performed.

It is unclear if there are any suspects at this time. Police ask anyone with information to contact detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477) or 203-946-6296.

