PD: Man sought for attempted car break-ins in Tolland

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to break into multiple cars in Tolland early Monday morning.

Police say between 12 midnight and 1:00 a.m., a man attempted to enter cars on Fox Ridge Lane.

Reminder: lock car doors! Suspects look for cars that are unlocked & easy to access. No smashing windows, forced entry or noise. Easy targets only. This attempt was Fox Ridge Ln in Tolland on 1/29/18 12-1am. Anyone w/info call Tolland Resident Trooper’s Office at 860-875-8911 pic.twitter.com/jcbDK4BXQW — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 29, 2018

Authorities did not say if the man took anything from any vehicles.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Connecticut State Police at 860-875-8911.

Officials are reminding residents to lock their car doors as suspects have been known to look for unlocked cars that are easy to access.