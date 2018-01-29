PD: Man sought for attempted car break-ins in Tolland

If you can help identify this man, you are asked to call Connecticut State Police. (Photo: Connecticut State Police)

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to break into multiple cars in Tolland early Monday morning.

Police say between 12 midnight and 1:00 a.m., a man attempted to enter cars on Fox Ridge Lane.

Authorities did not say if the man took anything from any vehicles.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Connecticut State Police at 860-875-8911.

Officials are reminding residents to lock their car doors as suspects have been known to look for unlocked cars that are easy to access.