PD: New London police officer arrested for assaulting prisoner

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A New London police officer is facing charges for allegedly striking a prisoner.

According to police, Officer Deana Nott, 50, was arrested on a warrant on Monday for hitting a handcuffed man while he was sitting in the back of a police cruiser.

Officials say Nott was on duty when she struck the man on June 22, 2016.

Police say the 37-year-old man, who was arrested after a domestic disturbance, sustained a cut to his lower lip but refused medical treatment following the incident. According to police, the man did not file a complain with the police department.

Nott is facing one count of Assault in the Third Degree.

She was released on a written promise to appear in court on Feb. 1.