PD: Westport man arrested for child porn after sharing image on Facebook

By Published:
Robert Kelly (Westport Police)

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– A Westport man was arrested on child pornography charges Friday after he allegedly shared an image over Facebook last August.

Police say on August 28th, officers received information from the Connecticut State Police Computer Crime Unit of a person in Westport sharing a picture of child pornography over Facebook with someone who does not live in Connecticut.

An investigation was initiated and police were able to identify the suspect who shared the image as 43-year-old Robert Kelly.

On January 16th, Westport detectives, with the assistance of the regional Technical Investigation Unit, executed a search warrant at Kelly’s home. During the search, police say they seized various electronic devices that contained at least 45 images of child pornography. The devices still being forensically examined at this time.

On Friday, Kelly turned himself in to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Kelly was charged with possession of child pornography, promoting obscene performance and obscenity.

Kelly was released after posting a $100,000 bond and will appear in court on February 7th.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s