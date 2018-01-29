PD: Westport man arrested for child porn after sharing image on Facebook

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– A Westport man was arrested on child pornography charges Friday after he allegedly shared an image over Facebook last August.

Police say on August 28th, officers received information from the Connecticut State Police Computer Crime Unit of a person in Westport sharing a picture of child pornography over Facebook with someone who does not live in Connecticut.

An investigation was initiated and police were able to identify the suspect who shared the image as 43-year-old Robert Kelly.

On January 16th, Westport detectives, with the assistance of the regional Technical Investigation Unit, executed a search warrant at Kelly’s home. During the search, police say they seized various electronic devices that contained at least 45 images of child pornography. The devices still being forensically examined at this time.

On Friday, Kelly turned himself in to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Kelly was charged with possession of child pornography, promoting obscene performance and obscenity.

Kelly was released after posting a $100,000 bond and will appear in court on February 7th.