Plane makes emergency landing on Southern California freeway

By Published:

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a small plane has made a nighttime emergency landing on a freeway south of Los Angeles.

The Costa Mesa Fire Department tweeted Sunday night that the plane landed safely, its occupants got out and that no injuries were reported.

KNBC (http://bit.ly/2FpY0KL) reported that the Beech G33 plane was on its way to land at John Wayne Airport in the city of Santa Ana when the pilot reported engine trouble.

The plane landed near a freeway exit and was seen in images with emergency workers surrounding it.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

