Police release identities, 911 calls from Meriden plane crash

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police have identified the two people who were inside the plane that crashed in Meriden on Saturday.

Police say that Philip F. Cianciolo and Beverly Weintraub were inside the plane that crashed on Hanover Road late Saturday afternoon. An official with the Markham Municipal Airport said that the plane was making an emergency landing at the airport when it crashed.

It’s unclear if Cianciolo and Weintraub were injured.

911 calls from the crash were released Monday.

In the first call, a worker at Meriden Markham Airport told dispatchers that the plane was attempting an emergency landing because they had run out of fuel.

In the second call, a witness at the nearby American Legion Hall also called to report the crash behind that building.

Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration as well as the National Transpotation Safety Board and Meriden police are continuing their investigation.

