Quinnipiac names Judy D. Olian as university’s ninth president

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Quinnipiac University announced Monday afternoon that Judy D. Olian has been appointed as the school’s ninth president.

The announcement was made by Chairman of the Board of Trustees, William Weldon, following the trustees’ meeting earlier on Monday. Olian, who currently serves as the Dean of UCLA’s Anderson School of Management, accepted the appointment Monday afternoon.

“Judy Olian brings a rich combination of academic and intellectual expertise, an innovative and student-centered focus, fundraising successes and leadership qualities at a global level to Quinnipiac University,” Weldon said. “Her ability to lead an internationally renowned business school, together with her demonstrated success in shaping a global strategy for the entire UCLA community, make her uniquely qualified to lead Quinnipiac to even greater heights. The board and I look forward to working with Judy to continue building on the incredible success that is Quinnipiac today.”

Olian will succeed Quinnipiac President John L. Lahey on July 1, 2018, and will visit the university periodically to prepare for the transition. Lahey, who has been president of Quinnipiac since 1987, announced his plans to retire last April, and the board of trustees conducted a national search for his replacement.

“The opportunity to lead Quinnipiac University is especially gratifying,” Olian said. “Quinnipiac achieves strong alignment between learning and market needs and impacts a broad mix of students and professionals through life-changing development and career opportunities. Quinnipiac is a very nimble, bold and creative institution. I believe that Quinnipiac can be a model for higher education, preparing young people and professionals for work, life and citizenry in the 21st century.”

“This is an exciting time for Quinnipiac University,” Lahey said. “We wish Dr. Judy Olian the best of luck as she builds on the success forged by our students, faculty and staff, working with the Quinnipiac community to move our institution to even greater levels of achievement.”