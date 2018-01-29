West Haven Catholic school in Archdiocese of Hartford closes

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A small Catholic school in the Archdiocese of Hartford will close its doors after 55 years because of financial trouble.

The New Haven Register reports Our Lady of Victory Catholic School will close at the end of the current school year.

Church officials say the West Haven school is closing because of declining enrollment and rising operation costs.

Ninety-four students were enrolled at the pre-K through 8th grade school this past academic year, down from 186 students five years ago.

Parish-owned schools depend heavily on tuition. School officials say the institution had increasingly relied on parish subsidies in recent years as enrollment declined.

Other schools in the Archdiocese of Hartford are consolidating and making changes.

Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com

